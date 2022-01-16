On January 12, 2021, Jaynard Angeles, who was also running for town councilor in Lambayong town in Sultan Kudarat, was shot dead by two gunmen at a car wash establishment in Tacurong City, according to reports by multiple media outlets. According to the initial report, Angeles was shot in the head and the murderers fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Angeles was a radio commentator for Radyo ni Juan Tacurorong. The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines wrote in a statement that Angeles was a “hard-hitting commentator” who had been a broadcaster for more than 10 years.