Jaime Castaño Zacarías, a photojournalist, was shot dead, on December 9 by unidentified gunmen in in northern Zacatecas state. According to media reports, Zacarías had taken photos of dead bodies with their hands tied behind their back, apparently executed by a rival gang. As he was leaving the scene, unidentified men asked him to handover his camera, which Zacarías refused to do and was shot.
