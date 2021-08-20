Jacinto Romero Flores, a journalist for Ori Stereo 99.3 FM, was gunned down on August 19 in the Ixtaczoquitlán township in Mexico’s Veracruz state. According to reports the slain journalist had received death threats. Police are investigating the murder.
