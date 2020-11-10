Israel Vázquez Rangel was shot dead on November 9 by unidentified gunmen in Salamanca district of Guanajuato province. The journalist was about to broadcast a news story on discovery of human remains when the wo gun opened fire. He suffered 11 bullet wounds and was declared dead when brought to hospital. The police are investigating the murder.
