Send us your ideas, for a short session at the IPIWoCo in New York this September

We know IPI members do incredible work. We see it everyday. And now we are asking you to pitch your idea for a short session at the IPI World Congress in New York this September.

We want the discussion at the Congress to reflect the richness of our global network with as many of our members sharing their stories as possible. That means you!

And for that we are scheduling two special plenary sessions that we are calling “Big Ideas”, that we are reserving exclusively for our members. These will be short, focused stories or presentations of around 5-8 minutes each with a limited number of slides (or no slides) delivered to the whole Congress.

We have space for seven presenters and we are asking you to send your ideas.

What might make an incredible presentation?

It could be some takeaways from a big story you’ve been working on, perhaps it’s how you have responded to a particular press freedom challenge in your country you want to share, or you might have some research with important lessons for our community, or maybe, you’ve got a big idea about reimagining what journalism can be.

How will we choose?

We will be looking for powerful and entertaining talks that will will share knowledge, inspire the audience, and possibly help them think in new ways about the world we live in and the challenges we face. Diversity is also important and we hope to have speakers from all parts of our global network. Finally, we’ll be looking for talks that are specific (be direct and descriptive with your title) and can be delivered in the 5-8 minute time allowed.

The deadline for your submission is Friday July 10, 2020.

Submissions will be reviewed by our Congress program team and everyone who submits will be advised whether their topic is selected or not before the end of July.