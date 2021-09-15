The 2021 #IPIWoCo is off to a great start! Now, here’s what you need to know for tomorrow: Thursday, September 16.

Tomorrow is day two of the IPI global network’s hybrid World Congress. It’s the start of our in-person event with some big sessions at Vienna’s Presseclub Concordia. It’s also the only time you’ll have to choose between parallel sessions.

In the morning at the IPI office (Speigelgasse 2/29) we have a special two-hour masterclass for newsroom leaders on combating online harassment (10am-12 noon CET) which is in-person only and space is limited. If you are intending to join please email IPI’s Javier Luque at jluque@ipi.media.

At Presseclub Concordia (Bankgasse 8) all sessions will be available to join online. We’ll start the full day programme with a Roundtable on sustainable financing of media and how philanthropy can help. All ideas welcome! Spaces for this session are strictly limited, so only participants who have pre-registered on Sched will be able to join. Everyone else can follow along online. (10:30 – 12:30 CEST)

We’ll then break for lunch. This is the only lunch where you will look after yourself and you’ll have 90 minutes between sessions to explore the city. We have a list of recommended restaurants for you at Presseclub Concordia. Lunch menus come at around € 15.

In the afternoon, there are two big sessions:

How might we use product thinking to help journalism break through in the attention economy? (14.00-15.15 CEST) We’ve got some of the big journalism innovators from Norway, South Africa, Turkey and Zimbabwe sharing what they have learnt, from designing home pages that grab the audience to creating journalism where our audiences already are – on social and messaging platforms like WhatsApp and YouTube.

Modelling the business under repression, with some of the brightest media builders from Turkey, Hungary, India and Nigeria sharing how they keep the lights on, and the newsroom humming when you’re under attack from the government. (15.45 -15.45 CEST).

IPI General Assembly

If you are an IPI member please be sure to join the members-only IPI General Assembly at the Presseclub Concordia (Bankgasse 8, 1010 Vienna) and online via Zoom at 09:00. Here’s the link for IPI members to join. This is the first session of the day, and we’ll have coffee ready!

Thursday evening: A celebration of journalism

After the last session at Presseclub Concordia we’ll all be waltzing over to the Haus der Musik courtyard (Seilerstätte 30, from 18:00 to 21:00) for our evening event to honour the 2021 World Press Freedom Hero and Free Media Pioneer award winners, both presented in cooperation with International Media Support. Learn more about our award winners Yuliya Slutskaya (Belarus, World Press Freedom Hero) and The Wire (India, Free Media Pioneer).

Then on Friday, we’ll do it all again, only this time at the Vienna City Hall.

Don’t forget: You can download our Vienna World Congress guide (pdf file here).