€1.1 million for projects in Europe in 2021, plus a new scheme for freelancers

The Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) fund today, June 1, opened two new calls for cross-border investigative journalism projects in the European Union.

IJ4EU’s Investigation Support Scheme will provide grants of between €5,000 and €50,000 to cross-border teams that include at least one news outlet or investigative journalism organisation, or a staff member of one of these.

The deadline for applications is July 14 at 23:59 CEST. A second call under this scheme is expected to open in August. See full information and frequently asked questions.

IJ4EU’s new Freelancer Support Scheme will provide grants of up to €20,000 to cross-border investigative teams made up entirely of freelance journalists. It will also provide training, mentoring and networking opportunities.

The deadline for applications will also be July 14 at 23:59 CEST. The scheme will have only one call in 2021. See full information and FAQs.

In total, the IJ4EU fund will provide €1.1 million in direct grants to support cross-border investigative journalism in the public interest in 2021. Approximately €835,000 will be distributed through the Investigation Support Scheme and €265,000 through the Freelancer Support Scheme. (Read more about the IJ4EU fund and why we’re dedicated to supporting investigative journalism.) The grants are a continuation of IJ4EU’s successful pilot year in 2018, which funded 12 cross-border investigations, and a second edition in 2020, which funded 49 investigations.

See previously funded investigations in our projects section.

The geographical eligibility criteria are the same for both schemes. Applications must be submitted by teams with members based in at least two EU member states or at least one EU member state and Britain. (UK-based journalists will still be fully eligible for the 2021 IJ4EU grants.)

IJ4EU also welcomes applications from journalists based in official EU candidate countries and third countries, as long as they team up with colleagues in at least two EU member states.

Projects must focus on topics of cross-border relevance. Investigations on all topics will be considered.

The Freelancer Support Scheme is limited to all-freelancer teams. The investigation Support Scheme is open to teams of any configuration, including mixed teams of staff journalists and freelancers, as long as they include at least one newsroom element.

Teams working in all types of media — including print, broadcast, online media, documentary filmmaking and multi-platform story-telling — will be considered. Projects must aim to be published by media outlets in at least two countries.

IJ4EU grants may be used to cover nearly any type of cost necessary for the production of journalistic content. This includes salary and human resource costs for both employed journalists and freelance journalists, research costs, travel costs, translation costs, and administrative costs.

Grants under both schemes are awarded by independent juries made up of distinguished senior editors, investigative journalists and journalism experts. Read more about the selection process and criteria.

Full details about both funding schemes and how to apply, as well as information about past funded projects, can be found on the IJ4EU website. Read our FAQs about applying.

The IJ4EU fund is committed to providing support to investigative reporting at a crucial and challenging time for journalism and the media. Investigative journalism remains as important as ever during the ongoing public health situation.

About IJ4EU

IJ4EU (Investigative Journalism for Europe) is a fund to support cross-border investigative journalism. We provide grants to teams of journalists in Europe investigating topics of public interest.

The IJ4EU fund is managed by a consortium of three organisations: the International Press Institute (IPI), the European Journalism Centre (EJC), and the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF). IPI leads the consortium and manages the Investigative Support Scheme.

EJC manages the Freelancer Support Scheme. ECPMF runs a prize for cross-border investigative journalism and IJ4EU’s annual #UNCOVERED conference. ECPMF also runs a legal contingency fund for grantees.

The IJ4EU programme is co-funded as a Preparatory Action by the European Commission (DG Connect). In 2020, it received additional funding from Open Society Foundations, Fritt Ord, Luminate and the City of Leipzig. The programme maintains complete independence from donors in the selection of projects and strictly guarantees the editorial independence of all grantees.

Questions?

We encourage interested applicants to visit the IJ4EU website and our FAQ page on applying. If you still have questions, feel free to get in touch with us.

Contacts

General questions/questions related to the Investigation Support Scheme: Timothy Large, IJ4EU programme coordinator at IPI (grants@ipi.media)

Questions related to the Freelancer Support Scheme: Zlatina Siderova, EJC project manager (siderova@ejc.net).

Read this article in:

English, čeština, dansk, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, eesti keel, español, français, hrvatski, italiano, latviešu valoda, lietuvių kalba, magyarul, македонски, Nederlands, polski, português, limba română, shqip, slovenčina, slovenščina, srpski, suomi, svenska, Türkçe