IPI is hiring! We’re currently looking for a head of communications and campaigns. Please read the full job description and instructions below. The deadline for applications is June 30, 2021.

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND CAMPAIGNS

Location: Vienna (preferred)

Deadline for applications: June 30, 2021

Wanted: A skilled communicator and creative campaign builder passionate about human rights and journalism.

The International Press Institute (IPI) is seeking a communications expert committed to the IPI vision of campaigning to defend and advance press freedom and independent journalism around the world.

We’re looking for a bold, creative thinker who comes armed with ideas and strategic chops to harness the power of IPI’s global network to promote strong and independent journalism as a public good. This is an important moment as we reimagine journalism for the post-Covid era.

IPI is currently expanding its press freedom advocacy and its support to the journalism community as they navigate the digital disruption. It also has a growing portfolio of programmes to directly support quality journalism. As we meet this moment, the head of communications and campaigns will add value to all that we do, playing a crucial role in generating support for journalists and media outlets under threat and driving greater public, industry and donor awareness of our work.

For this new position we are looking for a special person who has the skills to bring innovative thinking and an experimental mindset to strategy development and implementation in campaign-based communications.This is a global role that will link into IPI’s range of existing programmes and initiatives, as well as emerging and future threats to journalism.

The communications and campaign manager will have the following role within IPI:

Develop and implement successful communication and campaign strategies that expand and deepen IPI’s engagement by communicating IPI’s activities and mission in a comprehensive, structured, targeted and segmented way.

Specifically, develop and implement data-driven strategies to amplify IPIs work and mission on press freedom and securing independent journalism, using a range of formats and channels to ensure statements, missions, events, reports, grant outcomes, messages and journalism reach the desired audience and outcome required.

Grow awareness of IPI’s work so as to position the organization as the leading voice on media freedom and independent journalism, including outreach to news outlets to generate coverage of IPI’s work.

Bring clarity to campaign goals and deliverables including key messages, target audiences, KPIs, role responsibilities internally and among partners, and expectations. Help connect IPI’s work to its fundraising goals.

Devise new ways and channels of reaching campaign audience targets, especially through digital tools, including utilizing the IPI global network of members to build solidarity for their threatened colleagues around the world.

Engage with IPI partners, including members and CSO partners, to join or support IPI campaigns, and oversee IPI’s participation in joint campaigns and coordinate IPI engagement with key global campaigns such as World Press Freedom Day and International Day to End Impunity.

Among the qualities and criteria, you will:

Be a creative communicator and a gifted storyteller — you understand what makes a good story and can communicate that and other key campaigns and messages to diverse audiences across a global network.

Be deeply curious, knowledgeable and passionate about journalism and democracy and global developments affecting the media and press freedom.

Understand the opportunities and strengths of digital communication channels, including social media platforms, and will be able to quickly adapt messages to different platforms.

Stay up-to-date on evolving media trends, technology, partner opportunities and competitive landscape to bring opportunities to life.

Be able to work cross-functionally, collaborate, influence and consult with colleagues, to quickly understand their communications needs and goals and work with them to translate their work into the best messaging strategy across formats and channels.

Have a flair for writing, editing and polishing copy and be able to write in different and engaging styles for different messages and channels. Strong English skills are a must. Additional language skills are a plus.

Have familiarity with basic audio, video and graphic/visual editing programmes.

Be a creative thinker with fresh ideas about how to engage different audiences in our work in support of sustainable journalism as well as in defence of human rights and press freedom.

Have at least three years of professional experience in a relevant field, preferably in human rights advocacy or journalism.

Be comfortable working in a diverse and international environment, as well as familiarity with the work and culture of non-governmental organizations.

Position details

The Communications and Campaigns Coordinator will work closely with other members of the IPI staff, including regional advocacy and the global journalism project; the membership network and events; and journalism grants teams.

IPI has a preference for this position to be based at the IPI headquarters in Vienna, Austria. IPI staff members who work in Vienna are also able to benefit from IPI’s exemption from income tax for Austria-based staff.

Applicants of all nationalities are welcome. Existing authorization to work in Austria or the EU is not required, as the successful applicant will be eligible for a work permit in Austria.

How to apply

Applicants should provide the following:

• Current CV, including at least two professional references

• Cover letter explaining why you are interested in this position and want to work with IPI (150 words max) and how you think you could make a difference in this role (250 words max).

Please send your application by email to info@ipi.media by no later than June 30, 2021. Please include “Head of Communications and Campaigns” in the email subject line.

About IPI

Founded in 1950, the International Press Institute (IPI) is a global network of editors, journalists and media executives, dedicated to defending press freedom and independent journalism. IPI members are media professionals representing leading digital, print and broadcast news outlets in more than 100 countries. The organisation’s work is managed by a small professional secretariat in Vienna.