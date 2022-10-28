IPI to organize "Media Economy and Financial Sustainability", a one-day media symposium with media experts and prominent Turkish journalists

Organized by the International Press Institute (IPI) Turkey National Committee and co-hosted by Izmir University of Economics on its campus in Izmir on November 11, 2022, IPI’s second annual Turkey Media Symposium, entitled “Media Economy and Financial Sustainability”, brought together a new generation of young journalists and journalism students from across Turkey with international and local experts, journalists from the digital, visual, and print media sectors.

Through panels organized around timely themes such as “Financial Sustainability of Local Media,” “Reporting from the Field as a Freelancer” and “Financing Investigative Journalism” participants had a rare opportunity to engage with one another and debate how to build a new dynamic and sustainable media environment for Turkey.

↓↓↓ See the full programme below ↓↓↓

2022 Turkey Media Symposium Date: November 11, 2022

Venue: Izmir University of Economics, İzmir

Questions? Please contact Igor Çelov, IPI Turkey Project Officer, at icelov@ipi.media

AGENDA

Friday, November 11

10:00 – 10:30 Opening Remarks

Prof. Dr. Murat Aşkar, Izmir University of Economics, President (tbc)

Prof. Dr. Ebru Uzunoğlu, Izmir University of Economics, Dean of Faculty of Communication

İpek Yezdani, International Press Institute (IPI) Turkey National Committee Vice Chair

10:30 – 11:00 Keynote Speech (TBD)



11:00 – 12:00 Session I: Financial Sustainability of Local Media

Moderator: Mustafa Kuleli, TGS General Secretary

Panelists: Dilek Gappi, İzmir Association of Journalists, Dokuz Eylül Newspaper, Murat Atilla, İz Gazete, Özer Akdemir, Evrensel Ege (TBC)

12:00 – 13:00 Session II: Q&A with Reha Başoğul

Moderator: Mustafa Kuleli, TGS General Secretary

Speaker: Reha Başoğul, Sözcü Newspaper, Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

13:00 – 14:00 Break

14:00 – 15:15 Session III: A Gig on a Budget: Reporting from the Field as a Freelancer

Moderator: İpek Yezdani, IPI Turkey National Committee

Panelists: Nazlan Ertan, Freelance Journalist, (AlMonitor, AnkaHaber), Alexandra de Cramer, Freelance Journalist, Şebnem Arsu, Freelance Journalist (The New York Times, Der Spiegel) (TBC)

15:30 – 16:45 Session IV: Financing Investigative Journalism

Moderator: Assoc. Prof. Altuğ Akın, Izmir University of Economics

Panelists: Hale Gönültaş, Freelance Journalist, Özge Mumcu Aybars, Writer, um:ag Executive Board Member, Alican Uludağ, Investigative Journalist (Deutsche Welle Turkish)

Renan Akyavaş, IPI Investigative Journalism For Europe (IJ4EU) Presentation

16:45 – 17:45 Session V: “A Dark Place” – Documentary screening followed by Q&A with the film director

⇒See the trailer

Speakers: Javier Luque Martinez (IPI Head of Digital Communications), Sejla Yusufovic (OSCE RFoM)

Moderator: Renan Akayavaş, IPI Turkey Programme Coordinator

18:00 – 19:00 Cocktail/Networking