The International Press Institute (IPI) today joins the undersigned organisations in standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, but particularly Ukrainian journalists who now find themselves at the frontlines of a large-scale European war.

We unilaterally condemn the violence and aggression that puts thousands of our colleagues all over Ukraine in grave danger.

We call on the international community to provide any possible assistance to those who are taking on the brave role of reporting from the war zone that is now Ukraine.

We condemn the physical violence, the cyberattacks, disinformation and all other weapons employed by the aggressor against the free and democratic Ukrainian press.

We also stand in solidarity with independent Russian media who continue to report the truth in unprecedented conditions.

Join the statement of support for Ukraine by signing it here.

#Журналісти_Важливі

Signed: 

  1. Justice for Journalists Foundation 
  2. Index on Censorship
  3. International Foundation for Protection of Freedom of Speech “Adil Soz” 
  4. International Media Support (IMS)
  5. Yerevan Press Club 
  6. Turkmen.news 
  7. Free Press Unlimited
  8. Human Rights Center “Viasna”
  9. Albanian Helsinki Committee
  10.  Media Rights Group, Azerbaijan 
  11.  European Centre for Press and Media Freedom
  12.  Association of European Journalists
  13.  School of Peacemaking and Media Technology in Central Asia 
  14.  Human Rights Center of Azerbaijan
  15.  Reporters Without Borders, RSF
  16.  Association of Independent Press of Moldova, API 
  17.  Public Association “Dignity”, Kazakhstan
  18.  PEN International 
  19.  Human Rights House Foundation, Norway
  20.  IFEX
  21.  UNITED for Intercultural Action
  22.  Human Rights House Yerevan
  23.  Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly – Vanadzor, Armenia
  24.  Rafto Foundation for Human Rights, Norway
  25.  Society of Journalists, Warsaw
  26.  The Swedish OSCE-network
  27.  Hungarian Helsinki Committee 
  28.  Legal policy research centre, Kazakhstan
  29.  Public Foundation Notabene – Tajikistan 
  30.  HR NGO “Citizens’ Watch – St. Petersburg, Russia
  31.  English PEN
  32.  Public organization “Dawn” – Tajikistan
  33.  International Press Institute (IPI)
  34.  The Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan 
  35.  ARTICLE 19
  36.  Human Rights House Tbilisi