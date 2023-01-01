IPI welcomes applications for non-paid internships in our press freedom and communications department in 2023. IPI internships require a high degree of initiative and an ability to work independently and in a diverse environment. Candidates should have a keen interest in human rights, particularly media freedom.

Applications may be sent in on a rolling basis throughout 2023.

IPI generally seeks undergraduate or graduate-level students, or recent graduates seeking experience in an international human rights NGO environment. Interns should be available for approximately 20 hours per week for a term of two to three months.

Candidates must have a very strong command of verbal and written English. Proficiency in additional languages – particularly Turkish, Slavic or Romance languages, or Arabic – is preferred. IPI is also interested in candidates with experience in video production or use of social media.

Responsibilities will include monitoring developments worldwide impacting media freedom; conducting research and interviews; drafting statements, articles and other materials for use by IPI in its advocacy work; and other related tasks.

Candidates should contact IPI Advocacy Director Amy Brouillette, abrouillette[at]ipi[dot]media, with a resume/CV, a cover letter indicating dates of availability and two writing samples (under 10 pages) demonstrating ability to write in English. No calls, please.

Please note that, due to the volume of applications, only applicants under serious consideration for an internship will be contacted