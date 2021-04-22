Get ready to meet the people who are leading some of the most innovative newsrooms, hear how they innovate with solutions to the challenges we all face and swap insights with colleagues around the world.



Público is a Spanish online newspaper. It was published as a print daily newspaper between 2007 and 2012 before transitioning wholly online.



Topics

Engaging young audiences, growing reader revenues (memberships), issues driven journalism, mission driven journalism.

Our hosts

* Virginia P. Alonso, Editor-in-Chief

* Esther Rebollo, Deputy Director

Number of participants

We’ll open these virtual newsroom visits to a small group of around 15 newsroom leaders, each working through their own digital transition challenges, for a broad conversation with the host organization about how we are facing up to the challenges of the moment.

Target audience

Editors, publishers and journalists, and those with roles in innovation, product, audience and leadership.

Who can participate?

Tours are open to everybody, but given the limited number of places available, IPI members will be given priority.

* 10 tickets will be reserved for IPI members, and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

* 5 tickets will be open for all other editors, publishers and journalists.

Duration

Each visit will last approximately 75 minutes and there will be ample time for open conversation and questions.

Platform

Zoom, meeting format.

Registration

You are welcome to register and attend several tours, but due to limited number of tickets and due to high demand – “first-time visitors” will be given priority.

Registration deadline: 2 days before the tour date.

Registration fee

Registration is free, but we encourage you to consider supporting our work by either joining our network or simply donating to IPI Press Freedom or Independent Journalism Fund.