Get ready to meet the people who are leading some of the most innovative newsrooms, hear how they innovate with solutions to the challenges we all face and swap insights with colleagues around the world.



The Neue Zürcher Zeitung is a German-language daily newspaper, published by NZZ Mediengruppe in Zürich. Last year it broke through to 200,000 paying subscribers off the back of its quality journalism and digital pay model.

It didn’t happen by accident. It demanded a deep transformation in digital, business, culture and operations through a culture of innovation.

Topics

Join this virtual visit to learn how they got there, through products (like must-read newsletters and a multi-channel NZZ Briefing), bringing their audiences along on each step of the journey and innovation processes in publishing — and how they measure success to know exactly where they’re up to!

Our hosts

We’ll be hosted by the key players who are making the transformation happen:

* Sigrun Albert,Chief Product Officer

* Silvia Di Gianfrancesco, Head of User Experience

* Eva Günther, Head of Innovation Management

* Manuel Maisch, Innovations Manager

* Alexander Mühlbach, Product Manager Newsletters/Podcast

Number of participants

We’ll open these virtual newsroom visits to a small group of around 15 newsroom leaders, each working through their own digital transition challenges, for a broad conversation with the host organization about how we are facing up to the challenges of the moment.

Target audience

Editors, publishers and journalists, and those with roles in innovation, product, audience and leadership.

Who can participate?

Tours are open to everybody, but given the limited number of places available, IPI members will be given priority.

* 10 tickets will be reserved for IPI members, and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

* 5 tickets will be open for all other editors, publishers and journalists.

Duration

Each visit will last approximately 75 minutes and there will be ample time for open conversation and questions.

Platform

Zoom, meeting format.

Registration

You are welcome to register and attend several tours, but due to limited number of tickets and due to high demand – “first-time visitors” will be given priority.

Registration deadline: 2 days before the tour date.

Registration fee

Registration is free, but we encourage you to consider supporting our work by either joining our network or simply donating to IPI Press Freedom or Independent Journalism Fund.