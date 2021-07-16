The IPI global press freedom network today expressed its deep sorrow over the death of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed today in Afghanistan.

According to media reports, Siddiqui was killed while covering clashes in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city. He was injured last night while accompanying Afghan soldiers who were attacked, and succumbed to his injuries today.

Based in India, Danish won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 as part of the Reuters team for their coverage of the Rohingya crisis. He had extensively covered the Afghanistan conflict, the Hong Kong protests and other major events in Asia, Middle East, and Europe.

A graduate in economics and journalism, Danish started his career as a television journalist and had worked for India Today group before joining Reuters.

Danish is the fifth journalist to be killed in Afghanistan this year. Three women media workers, who worked for Enkass radio network, were killed on March 2 in Nangahar province, and on January 1 a journalist was shot dead in Ghor province.

“IPI is incredibly saddened to learn of the death of Danish Siddiqui, one of the most accomplished photojournalists of our age. As a member of the Reuters team, he brilliantly chronicled some of the biggest international news events in recent years, with his images reaching millions around the globe and bringing him well-deserved recognition”, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen. “Journalism has suffered an immense loss. The IPI global network sends our solidarity to his family and colleagues.”

“Danish’s death is a reminder of the enormous risks that journalists face in conflict zones as they work to bring the news to the world. Afghanistan in particular remains an especially dangerous environment for the press, a situation we fear will escalate with the ongoing withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.”

Journalists in the country are extremely concerned over their safety following the rapid withdrawal of US and NATO troops.