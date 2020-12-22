Well, that’s (just about) 2020! What have we learnt? That now, more than ever, journalism matters – and engaged commitment through our global media network sustains that great journalism, and protects our right to report the news, through even these most challenging times.

And we would like to have your support as we continue our work.

We’ve come through thanks to you and to all the other supporters of the IPI global network. Now, we’re ready to hit the ground running into 2021. We’re looking forward to working with you through what we believe is going to be one of the big years for free and independent journalism.

Now, to mark IPI’s 70th anniversary, we’re telling the network’s story in our film “Meeting the Moment”. And, as we’ve done over the past seven decades, the IPI global network is meeting the moment again. This year:

Our IPI World Congress pivoted to virtual with four riveting weeks planning out how journalism can respond to the challenges of #JournalismNow.

#JournalismNow

Turning to next year: We’ve launched our Global Journalism Project – #JournalismNow! – to work globally to secure the future of independent journalism and strengthen the IPI network.

Leaning into our core values of press freedom, independent journalism and pluralism and diversity, as pillars of any democratic society, our Global Journalism Project will unlock the power of the IPI global network.

That means you! We want you to think about how you can engage. Help us fight for independent journalism and press freedom when it matters most. Here’s a few steps:

And keep in touch! Let us know how you think you can help.

As 2020 finally comes to a close, we would like to wish you a safe, healthy and successful 2021!

The IPI Team