Turkey marks today, January 10, as Working Journalists Day – an occasion that has become even more symbolic and important given that many journalists have lost their jobs due to the pandemic in the last two years. Moreover, those who continue to carry out their profession, whether as a staff journalist or as a freelancer, face various challenges in providing news to public.

The International Press Institute (IPI) marks Working Journalists Day in Turkey by highlighting ongoing challenges for the country’s independent journalists, shown through recent examples in the new year.

In the first week of 2022, Turkey has already seen a number of journalists face trial or detention. At the same time, Turkish courts have issued several significant rulings in defence of journalistic rights, offering at least a glimmer of hope amid the country’s seemingly interminable crackdown on the independent press.