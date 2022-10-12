Newsroom
IPI leads international mission to Turkey, Oct. 12 – 14, 2022
Nine press freedom and journalism groups to examine media freedom crisis in build up to 2023 elections
A coalition of international journalism, press freedom and human rights groups will carry out a three-day mission to Turkey this week to investigate serious, continued threats to independent journalism in the country.
The mission is organised as a new “disinformation” bill that will further enhance the government’s powers to censor news and information goes before parliament.
