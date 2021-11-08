Position description

The Membership and Network Assistant will work as part of the IPI Membership Team, under the direction of the Head of Network Strategy. The Membership team coordinates the onboarding of new members and serves as the front-facing department for IPI’s members in order to enhance their member experience.

The major responsibilities of this position will include (but are not limited to):

– Work closely with the Membership team to provide general administrative support

– Respond to inquiries regarding the application process, membership options, dues and benefits

– Coordinate the membership billing process

– Ensure quality of membership applications

– Support IPI’s diversity and inclusion efforts for its membership

– Maintain member and candidate information in CRM database

– Ensure that IPI’s membership and broader contact databases are regularly updated

– Research and compile member information and report on member activity, membership trends and statistics

– Provide support in the coordination of member events, general assemblies, conferences, and events

– Other administrative support within IPI as necessary

Qualifications:

– Minimum one year of related experience

– Highly organized, with the ability to independently prioritize competing deadlines and manage a range of responsibilities with high efficiency and attention to detail

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English (other languages are beneficial); experience with high-profile individuals a plus

– High level of proficiency in MS Word and Excel and database management experience

– Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information appropriately and with discretion

– Experience and interest in working in an international, multicultural, diverse environment

Location and term:

The location for this position is Vienna, Austria, at IPI’s headquarters. All nationalities are eligible to apply. A successful candidate who is not a citizen of the European Union/European Economic Area will be eligible for a work permit in Austria.

The Membership and Network Assistant position is a part-time position. The position is expected to be 20 hours/week.

The start date for this position is 1 February 2022, or as soon as possible thereafter.

Remuneration

Salary will be determined based on experience and qualifications. Net (take-home) salaries are paid 14 times per year in accordance with Austrian employment law. IPI employees are able to benefit from Austria’s national health and other social insurance programmes. The salaries of IPI employees are not subject to income tax in Austria.

Holiday allowance is 25 days per year, in addition to Austrian national holidays.

About IPI:

The International Press Institute (IPI) is a global network of editors, journalists and media executives who share a common dedication to quality, independent journalism. Together, we promote the conditions that allow journalism to fulfil its public function, the most important of which is the media’s ability to operate free from interference and without fear of retaliation. Our mission is to defend media freedom and the free flow of news wherever they are threatened.

IPI was founded in 1950 by a group of 34 editors from 15 countries who believed in the power of the free flow of information to promote peace. Today, IPI is an association of media professionals representing leading digital, print and broadcast news outlets in more than 100 countries. The organisation’s work is managed by a small professional secretariat in Vienna.

Application procedure

If you meet the qualifications above, and wish to join IPI’s passionate team, please send a cover letter and CV to the email address info@ipi.media with the subject line “Membership Assistant”. Please include the names and contact information of at least two references. Applications must be received by no later than 8 December 2021 (Central European Time).

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an interview, which can be conducted at IPI’s offices in Vienna, or virtually. Kindly note that IPI is unable to reimburse travel costs for those wishing to have an in-person interview in Vienna.