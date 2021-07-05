Send in your nominations for the Press Freedom Hero and Free Media Pioneer awards by July 21!

Know a journalist whose bravery deserves to be honoured? Or an innovative news outlet that is revolutionizing the public’s access to the news?

The International Press Institute (IPI) and International Media Support (IMS) are now welcoming nominations for the 2021 IPI World Press Freedom Hero Award and the IPI-IMS Free Media Pioneer Award!

IPI’s World Press Freedom Hero Award honours journalists who have made significant contributions to the promotion of press freedom, particularly in the face of great personal risk. Past recipients include Angolan investigative journalist Rafael Marques, Syrian reporter Mazen Darwish, and renowned Mexican journalist and author Lydia Cacho. Other past recipients include Anna Politkovskaya, Katherine Graham, and Hrant Dink.

See all past World Press Freedom Hero Award recipients.

The annual IPI-IMS Free Media Pioneer Award recognizes news or media organizations that have made innovations that have promoted news access or quality, or benefited journalists and the media community, thereby ensuring freer and more independent media in their country or region. The last award, in 2019, was given to Egyptian news website Mada Masr. Past recipients include Philippine news outlet Rappler, Turkey’s Medyascope platform, and the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee.

See all Free Media Pioneer award recipients.

IPI and IMS welcome nominations from around the world for the 2021 awards. Please send your nomination to info@ipi.media by Wednesday, July 21, with the subject line “World Press Freedom Hero nomination” or “Free Media Pioneer nomination” together with a brief description of the person or organization you are nominating.

Nominations for the World Press Freedom Hero Award must be individuals. Nominations for the Free Media Pioneer Award can be news outlets or other media-related organizations, including organizations that defend press freedom.

The awards will be presented on September 16 in Vienna during a special ceremony as part of IPI’s 2021 World Congress.

We look forward to your nominations!