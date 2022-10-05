IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi (L) and IPI Chair Khadija Patel (C) welcomed Amelia Newcomb (R), Managing Editor of The Christian Science Monitor, to the IPI Board at this year's General Assembly hosted by Columbia University on Sept 8, 2022.

Six editors from Spain, Brazil, the U.S., Norway, Ukraine, and Austria were newly elected to the International Press Institute (IPI)’s global Executive Board at the organization’s recent World Congress in New York City.

IPI welcomes as Executive Board members:

Borja Echevarría , Managing Editor, El País, Spain

Paula Miraglia , Founder and Editor, Nexo, Brazil

Amelia Newcomb , Managing Editor, The Christian Science Monitor, U.S.

Bjørn Sæbø, Editor-in-Chief, Rogalands Avis, Norway

Daryna Shevchenko , CEO, Kyiv Independent, Ukraine

Ingrid Thurnher , Director of Radio, Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF), Austria

The new Board members were elected by the IPI General Assembly held on September 8 at Columbia University.

IPI’s General Assembly – the organization’s highest governing body, composed of all IPI members – also reelected for a second term on the Executive Board Stephen Gitagama, Group CEO, Nation Media Group, Kenya; and Maria Ressa, CEO, Rappler, Philippines, and the co-recipient of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

In addition, six long-time IPI Executive Board members stepped down due to term limits: Beata Balogova, Editor-in-Chief, SME, Slovakia; Ole Kristian Bjellaanes, Sports Editor, Norwegian News Agency, Norway; Woosuk “Ken” Choi, Editor, Chosun Ilbo, South Korea; Kim Fletcher, Editor, The British Journalism Review, UK; Johannes Hano, Bureau Chief (New York/Canada), ZDF German Television, Germany; Virginia Perez Alonso, Editor-in-Chief, Público.es and Chair of the Platform for the Defence of Free Expression (PDLI), Spain; and Markus Spillmann, CEO and founder, SPILLMANN Media Strategy Management GmbH, Switzerland.

“We’re thrilled to add a new group of highly accomplished editors and newsroom leaders to IPI’s Executive Board and to work with them to promote independent journalism and defend press freedom wherever it is threatened across the globe”, IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi said. “We also thank our departing Board members for their many years of service and dedication to this organization, and look forward to having them remain valued members of the IPI network.”

IPI Executive Board members serve three-year terms, extendable for a second term. See the full list of Board members.