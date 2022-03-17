As part of our response to the war in Ukraine, the International Press Institute (IPI) is today launching a new monitoring database which is systematically documenting all attacks on journalists and restrictions on media freedom linked to the conflict in Ukraine.

IPI has so far documented 216 different alerts, including four killings of journalists in Ukraine and dozens of serious attacks on journalists reporting on the ground. The data also includes 46 cases of arrests of journalists in Russia covering anti-war demonstrations and 85 cases of Russian state censorship, including publication bans and website blocks.

The IPI Tracker is publishing verified alerts which detail the location and source (if known) of all war-related violations of press freedom in Ukraine and Russia, as well as Belarus and the wider region.

IPI’s monitoring covers all forms of attacks and restrictions, from violence and threats against the safety of journalists and attacks on media infrastructure, to acts of censorship, website blocks, repressive laws, and arrests of journalists.