Relatives visits the grave of the late Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 28 October 2022. Sharif, had been a news anchor at Pakistan's ARY News for years until he fled the South Asian country for allegedly getting constant threats in August. Sharif was shot by Kenyan police after at a security checkpoint in what the Kenyan police described as 'mistaken identity' incident. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

The IPI global network expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of Arshad Sharif, prominent Pakistani journalist who was shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenya on October 24. We call for an independent and transparent investigation in order to determine the circumstances of his death.

Sharif, a former anchor with Pakistan’s ARY TV, was a passenger in a car that was traveling to Nairobi. Kenyan authorities said that a police officer mistakenly shot dead the journalist while on the hunt for car thieves on the outskirts of the capital.

Sharif was also known for his criticism of the government of Pakistan. According to reports, he fled his country due to threats to his life.

The case has earned widespread coverage in Pakistan. According to The Dawn newspaper, an autopsy conducted recently by a Pakistani medical body revealed that another bullet was found in the deceased journalist, adding to the growing controversy around the circumstances of Sharif’s killing.

According to reports, Kenya’s Independent Police Oversight Authority, a civilian watchdog, has started an investigation into Sharif’s killing.

“We share our condolences with the family and colleagues of Arshad Sharif‘’ said Amy Brouillette, IPI Director of Advocacy. ‘’Given the questions around this case, Kenyan authorities must conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident so that we can understand the full circumstances behind his killing.”