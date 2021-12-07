The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize will be formally awarded this week to IPI Executive Board member Maria Ressa of Rappler and IPI Free Media Pioneer award winner Dimitry Muratov of Russia’s Novaya Gazeta. It’s a moment to celebrate our friends and colleagues Maria and Dmitry; it’s a moment to celebrate the IPI global network; and it’s a moment to celebrate the power of independent journalism to support democracy and peace.

IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi and IPI’s Norwegian National Committee will join Maria and Dmitry this week in Oslo to honour this exceptional moment: a Nobel for press freedom.

EVENTS: IPI IN OSLO

From December 6 to 11, the Norwegian Press House (Pressens hus) is hosting a “Nobel Week”, holding various events to celebrate press freedom and journalism. As part of this programme, IPI’s Norwegian National Committee has invited Barbara Trionfi and IPI member Nadezhda Azhgikhina to join a conversation on promoting press freedom worldwide.

IPI Executive Board member Ole Kristian Bjellaanes together with Barbara Trionfi and Norwegian IPI members will join Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov at the official 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony, held at Oslo City Hall.

The ceremony will be followed by the traditional torchlight parade through the center of Oslo as a public celebration of this year’s Peace Prize laureates. Speakers at the parade include Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, as well as Norwegian Culture Minister Anette Trettebergstuen; Philippine journalist Patricia Evangelista; Russian journalist Nadezhda Azhgikhina; and IPI’s Barbara Trionfi.

THE NOBEL PRIZE AND PRESS FREEDOM

The promotion of peace is at the core of the IPI mission, as envisioned by our founders in 1950: “World peace depends on understanding between peoples and peoples. If peoples are to understand one another, it is essential that they have good information.”

IPI Executive Board member Maria Ressa and IPI Free Media Pioneer award winner Dmitry Muratov share so much more than this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. As our Executive Director Barbara Trionfi has said:

“They share a life dedicated to ensuring that people have access to independent news in countries where it is heavily restricted. They share the need and ability to identify innovative ways to ensure the survival and success of their news outlets in spite of the immense pressure under which they operate. And they share an admirable courage and resilience, while facing relentless attacks against themselves and their staff.”

So for all of us in the IPI global network, this week’s ceremony is an opportunity for us, too, to seize the moment to highlight the struggle around the world for a free and independent journalism, and for the thousands of journalists, editors and media-builders who are at the centre of that battle.