The IPI global network of editors, leading journalists and publishers dedicated to independent journalism announced today that the 2022 IPI World Congress will take place at Columbia University in New York, September 8 to 10, 2022.

Hosted by the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and Columbia University, the 2022 World Congress will bring to New York well-known editors, journalists, publishers and media experts from the United States and around the world discuss the challenges facing journalism and identify joint strategies to address them. It will be organized in cooperation with IPI’s North American Committee (NAC).

In announcing the 2022 World Congress at the closing ceremony of IPI’s 2021 Congress, IPI NAC Chair John Daniszewski said that the World Congress in New York was “conceived as a homecoming for IPI”, which “was launched in New York in 1950, when 35 international editors came together to create the first global alliance for press freedom.”

“While I do not know the new challenges that will face us one year from now, I do know that whatever they are, IPI will be there. So, please, come to New York next year to help us all defend each other, support each other, teach each other and laugh with each other.”

“The Columbia Journalism School is pleased to co-host with the university IPI’s annual convening in 2022,” said Steve Coll, Dean and Henry R. Luce Professor of Journalism. “Gatherings such as this allow all of us to learn from one another.”

IPI originally planned to hold its 2020 World Congress at Columbia University to celebrate its 70th anniversary. However, the New York World Congress was postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are deeply grateful to Columbia University and the School of Journalism for accepting to postpone the hosting of the IPI World Congress and scheduling it at a time when it will hopefully be easier for IPI’s global network to travel to New York and meet in person,” IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi said.

The 2022 World Congress in New York was announced at the end of a highly successful 2021 World Congress, which brought together over 350 participants as a hybrid event in Vienna, Austria and online from September 15 to 17.