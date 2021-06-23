IPI and 15 rights groups sent another joint letter to EU leaders to ensure improved fundamental rights in Turkey

Today, the International Press Institute (IPI) with 15 other human rights and freedom of expression organizations published a joint letter to Charles Michel, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, to ensure that improvement in fundamental rights and the rule of law are at the heart of EU-Turkey relations, ahead of the European Council meeting June 24 -25.

In April, 21 international organizations including IPI had previously sent another joint letter to EU leaders to prioritize improved human rights records in Turkey ahead of their official visit to President Erdoğan.