Questions about the IJ4EU grants and how to apply? Join our first IJ4EU info webinar on 19 May at 14:00 CEST!

Representatives of the International Press Institute (IPI) and the European Journalism Centre (EJC) will give a brief overview of the 2020 IJ4EU grants and answer your questions about the Investigation Support and Publication Support schemes and how to apply. The webinar will be held via Zoom.

In order to join the webinar, you’ll need to register in advance.

Keep in mind that you will find further information about both grant schemes here on the IJ4EU website, including on our FAQ page, which is being regularly updated to answer common questions we get. Additional webinars may be announced in the future.