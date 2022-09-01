Grants of up to €50,000 available for cross-border projects in the European Union and EU candidate countries

Newsrooms and freelancers eligible for funding and support Deadline for applications: October 13, 2022 The Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) fund today, September 1, opened two new calls for cross-border investigative journalism projects in the European Union and EU candidate countries. IJ4EU’s Investigation Support Scheme will provide grants of between €5,000 and €50,000 to allow cross-border teams of any type to carry out investigations in the public interest.The deadline for applications is October 13 at 23:59 CEST. A second call under this scheme will open in January 2023. See full information and frequently asked questions. Meanwhile, IJ4EU’s Freelancer Support Scheme will provide grants of up to €20,000 to cross-border investigative teams made up predominantly of freelance journalists. It will also provide an extra layer of support through training, mentoring and networking opportunities.The deadline for applications for the Freelancer Support Scheme will also be October 13 at 23:59 CEST. The scheme will have a second call in January 2023. See full information and FAQs.

In total, the IJ4EU fund will provide €1.23 million in direct grants to support investigative journalism on transnational subjects during the 2022/23 funding round.

Approximately €900,000 will be distributed through the Investigation Support Scheme and €330,000 through the Freelancer Support Scheme.

Read more about the IJ4EU fund and why we’re dedicated to supporting investigative journalism.

To date, IJ4EU has disbursed more than €2.5 million in grants to cross-border projects, allowing hundreds of journalists to conduct ambitious investigations on topics of interest to audiences across Europe and beyond.

See previously funded investigations in our projects section.

Geographical eligibility

The geographical eligibility criteria are the same for both schemes. Applications must be submitted by teams with members based in at least two EU member states or at least one EU member state and one EU candidate country.

EU candidate countries are Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.