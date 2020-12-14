Hussein Khattab, a journalist working for the Turkish media outlet TRT, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in northern city of Al-Bab on December 13. Authorities have launched an investigation into the murder. Al-Bab is controlled by Turkish militia groups.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- Iran executes journalist Ruhollah Zam December 14, 2020
- Uganda orders journalists to seek fresh accreditation December 11, 2020
- “We Hold the Line”: Documentary screening & briefing with IPI (Dec. 13, 2020) December 11, 2020
- Report: Media Freedom in Europe in the Shadow of COVID-19 December 11, 2020
- Austria: Greater transparency for public advertising to media needed December 10, 2020
- Successful models of local journalism blossom in Italy despite pandemic challenges December 10, 2020
- Purchase of Polska Press by state energy giant spells disaster for media freedom in Poland December 10, 2020
- IPI launches new ad for Belarus press freedom December 9, 2020