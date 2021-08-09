Heritier Magayane, 26, a journalist working for Radio Television Nationale Congolaise in Rutshuru of the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was brutally killed on the night of August 7. Some unidentified persons slit the journalist’s throat and took away his phone. An investigation into the killing has been launched by the police. Colleagues of the deceased journalist say that he was killed because of his work.