The IPI global network of leading editors and journalists strongly condemn the killing of Haitian journalist Maximilien Lazard by police while reporting on protests in the country on February 23. IPI calls on Haitian authorities to ensure swift accountability for Lazard’s killing and ensure the safety of journalists covering demonstrations.

Lazard, a photojournalist from the social media-based broadcaster Roi des Infos , was killed when police opened fire on a protest calling for higher minimum wages for textile workers around 11 am in the capital Port-au-Prince. According to Reuters, it was a calm protest until a passing police vehicle started shooting at the crowd. Roi des Infos released a picture showing that during the attack, Lazard was wearing his press credentials. He passed away at the hospital.

Three other journalists, Sony Laurore from Laurore News TV, Yves Moïse from RCH 2000, and Alvarez Destined from Lakay TV, were injured, with two of them being shot. However, no further information on their condition was released.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry later tweeted condemning the violence and expressing his condolences. “I deplore the death of journalist Lazzare Maxihen, which occurred during workers’ demonstrations on Wednesday. I also condemn the violence that has caused injuries. I offer my condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as to the other victims of these brutal acts.”

Judge Chavannes Étienne has been appointed to inspect the killing of Lazard after the reports. The General Directorate of the National Police of Haiti has started its inquiry into the case and assured that “the result of this investigation and the appropriate measures that will be taken against all the police officers who may be involved in this regrettable incident”.

IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said Haitian authorities must fully investigate Lazard’s killing.

“The IPI global network extends its condolences to the family and colleagues of Maximilien Lazard. His killing while doing his job of covering a public demonstration is tragic and absolutely unacceptable, especially given the fact that he was wearing his press credentials at the time. Haitian authorities must swiftly hold those responsible for this senseless act to account, and take urgent steps to better protect journalist safety in the country given the recent rise in violence against the press.”

The protest came after the parliament voted to increase the minimum wage for textile workers up to $7.50 a day, lower than the union leaders’ ask of $15 per day. The parliament’s decision came after weeks of demonstrations over too low wages to cover the rising cost of living.

Concerns over the safety of journalists have recently increased in Haiti. On January 6, 2022, two journalists, Amady John Wesley from the Montreal-based radio station Écoute FM, and local reporter Wilguens Louissaint, were burned alive by gang members. IPI calls on Haitian authorities for a full investigation into the murders of journalists in the country and to bring justice to the victims and their families.