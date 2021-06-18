Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera, director of the news website Noticias Minuto a Minuto, was shot dead on June 17 Santo Domingo Tehuantepec municipality of the southern state of Oaxaca. Unidentified gunmen opened fire at Cabrera as he was walking on the road in the town of Morro Mazatán. Last year, Cabrera had survived an attempt on his life when some unidentified persons had opened fire while he was standing outside his house. The journalist had sought protection under a federal programme saying that he feared for his life due to his work. The authorities issued a statement that they had opened an investigation into the murder.
