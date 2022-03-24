IPI to join presentation of findings at upcoming launch event

Greek newspapers sold in the streets of Athens, Greece. November 2021. Photo credit: Shutterstock/Jose Hernandez

On 28 March 2022, the International Press Institute (IPI) will join its partners in the Media Freedom Rapid Response to publish the report of an online fact-finding mission to Greece that took place in December.

Under the title ‘Controlling the Message: Challenges for independent reporting in Greece’, the report reflects the mission’s findings and recommendations on:

The assassination of Giorgos Karaivaz;

Polarisation of a fragmented media landscape;

Reporting on migration;

Reporting on protests; and,

Legal threats.

The report will be launched with an online panel on 28 March at 2pm CEST (3pm EEST) with:

Laurens Hueting, Senior Advocacy Officer of the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)

Iliana Papangeli, Managing Director of Solomon

Renate Schroeder, Director of the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)

Nikos Smyrnaios, Associate Professor at the University of Toulouse

Anne ter Rele, Advocacy Officer at the International Press Institute

Please register for the event here.

The report will be made available on mfrr.eu and the websites of the MFRR partner organisations at the time of the launch event.

For interview requests and media inquiries, please contact laurens.hueting@ecpmf.eu