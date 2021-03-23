The Google News Initiative (GNI) has launched its second Innovation Challenge in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa and applications are open from now until April 12. It’s calling for projects that increase reader engagement and explore new business models to build a stronger future for journalism.

IPI wants to be sure that the independent news organisations that make up the IPI global network in this region have the best chance of success in securing funding and we invite you to a special IPI briefing with the GNI team to learn more about the call and have your questions answered.

Established publishers, online-only players, news startups, publisher consortia and local industry associations are all eligible to apply. Projects will be evaluated against five criteria: impact on the news ecosystem, innovation, diversity, equity and inclusion; inspiration; and feasibility. The selected projects will be eligible to receive up to $150,000, not to exceed 70% of the total project cost.

Note: The GNI challenge does not fund editorial-only projects, or business as usual. The focus is on finding ways to increase reader engagement and exploring new business models.

Please read up on the GNI Innovation Challenge and the application process here before the session and have your questions ready for the conversation with:

* Ludovic Blecher, Head of Google News Initiative Innovation

* Sarah Hartley, program manager for GNI Innovation Challenges.

You can read more about the projects in the region that were funded in the last round here.

Eligible countries include: Algeria, Angola, Bahrain, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo (Brazzaville), Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, KSA, Kenya, Kuwait, Lesotho, Libya, Lebanon, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Palestine, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, UAE, Western Sahara, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

If you are already underway with your application and want to check your idea is eligible you can email the GNI challenge team here: meagnichallenge@google.com