Giorgos Karaivaz, a crime reporter for the private Star TV channel in Athens, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his house in the capital on April 9. Karaivaz was returning from home when he was ambushed.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- IPI Network visiting Neue Zürcher Zeitung (April 27, 2021) April 20, 2021
- Japanese freelance journalist detained again in Myanmar April 19, 2021
- Attackers of Serbian radio host Daško Milinović must be prosecuted April 19, 2021
- Greece: MFRR urges thorough investigation into murder of Giorgos Karaivaz April 16, 2021
- Two years without justice for murdered Northern Ireland journalist Lyra McKee April 16, 2021
- IPI condemns 12-month jail term for Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai April 16, 2021
- IJ4EU Impact Award winners announced April 15, 2021
- IPI Peer to Peer: Virtual newsroom visit to Christian Science Monitor April 15, 2021