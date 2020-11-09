G. Moses, a reporter for Tamilan TV, was hacked to death on the outskirts of Chennai city, the capital of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on November 8. The reporter had recently exposed illegal sale of government land. Five suspects were arrested by the police, as they allegedly targeted the journalists for his reports about the sale of land.
