Around the corner, around the world: a global look at local news

If it’s all about the readers, why not put them in charge? Through cooperatives or member-based non-profits, journalists and editors are testing the idea. It meshes engagement with contribution, using tools that include vision-setting, story conferencing, comment privileges, and member-only events.

Join us to hear how the UK’s Bristol Cable and Ohio’s The Devil Strip are creating cooperatively-owned news organisations.

These are some of the organisations that the IPI global network has been talking to that are making the digital transition work in their community.

Join us for this deep dive into an exciting initiative.

Speakers

Lucas Batt , The Bristol Cable , UK

Chris Horne , The Devil Strip, Ohio, US

Jacqui Park, Head of Network Strategy and Innovation, IPI

We launched our report and shared some of the insights together with a few of the big local experiments, from the United States to India, from South Africa to Europe.

What do we need from you?

If you’ve read this, you are probably on a similar journey. Be in touch at jpark[at]ipi.media and we’ll be in touch with you. The best way to tackle these big challenges is if we do it together.

Project supported by:

Read more about the project here.