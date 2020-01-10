Fidel Ávila Gómez, 42, a host and manager of the radio station La Ke Buena, in Huetamo in Mexico’s Michoacan state, was found dead on January 9, with bullet wounds. The journalist had been kidnapped by some armed men on November 29, 2019 while he was on his way to cover an event in in the city of Altamirano, in Guerrero state. His body was found near a rubbish dump. The Human Rights Commission of Mexico has demanded investigation into murder and asked the police to ascertain if Gómez was killed because of his work. A case has been registered by the police.