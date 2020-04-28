Fahd Buhandi, 37, a journalist incarcerated at Abu Humor prison in Qatar was reportedly tortured and killed after he raised the issue of Coronavirus pandemic spreading in the prison. Buhandi was in prison for the past three years on the charge of speaking against the government.
