As announced in the European Democracy Action Plan, the Commission will adopt this year a Recommendation to the Member States on safety of journalists. To gather input for the Recommendation, the Commission is organising a structured dialogue within the European News Media Forum on 23-25 March 2021. The Forum will be attended by a wide range of stakeholders, including journalists and their associations, news media companies, representatives of media councils, as well as representatives of the Member States and their regulatory authorities.

The Forum will be organised in four modules, corresponding to the main aspects of journalists’ safety (unrestrained operation of journalists and addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the journalistic community, physical safety of journalists, online threats and digital empowerment, gender-based attacks and supporting journalists representing minorities).

All sessions will be held online.

The International Press Institute (IPI) will participate in the following panels discussions:

Module I – Journalists on the ground – Ensuring unrestrained operation of journalists and addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the journalistic community

Module III – Journalists and equality – Addressing gender-based attacks and supporting journalists representing minorities

