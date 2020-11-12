Elyas Dayee, who worked for Radio Free Afghanistan, was killed on November 12 in a blast from a bomb attached to his vehicle in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital. His brother and another person were injured in the attack. Several journalists have been killed in targeted attacks in Afghanistan over the last two years.
