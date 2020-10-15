Elias Mias, correspondent of Daily Bijay, was hacked to death in Narayanganj district of Bangladesh on October 12. Three people have been arrested for the murder. The Daily Bijoy editor Sabbir Ahmed said that Elias was targeted following his report on drug and illegal gas connection.
