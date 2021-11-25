This Human World film festival and IPI to co-host Austrian premiere of the film about IPI member Khabar Lahariya

Synopsis

In a male-dominated media landscape, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women, Khabar Lahariya (News Wave), is blazing a trail. Armed with smartphones, these journalists break with tradition – whether on the frontlines of India’s biggest problems or in their own homes. A film about fearless journalists who, in the face of a hostile patriarchy and the rise of the right, have recognized the impactful power of investigative journalism.

The Austrian premiere of a powerful, inspiring documentary about rural news media from Uttar Pradesh, run solely by women from marginalised communities, literally at the bottom of the social pyramid, covering India’s biggest social issues – rape, corruption, poverty, discrimination…

Khabar Lahariya is an institutional member of the IPI global network. Learn more about their work here.

The documentary will be screened online, on Wednesday, December 8 at 18:00 and available for 48 hours after that.

IPI is partnering with this human world – International Human Rights Film Festival for the seventh consecutive year.

Bonus video material

IPI interviewed Priya Thuvassery, a filmmaker and Director at Chambal Media, a digital media enterprise that runs and manages Khabar Lahariya. This interview will be available on the festival’s online hub right after the screening.

“Writing with Fire” trailer

Tickets

Just as last year, all the films will be screened via the festival’s online hub, available throughout Austria and can be streamed for a period of 48 hours.

Single ticket: €3,90

Festival pass: €20

Support pass: €25

For more information and how to access the Festival Hub – click here.

