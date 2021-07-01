Diego Charles, a reporter for Vision radio, was shot dead in Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince on June 30 following a clash between criminal gangs. Four other people were also killed in the clashes. Prime Minister Claude Joseph’s office released a statement expressing his condolences over the recent killings. His office ordered Haitian government ministries and the national police director to find the perpetrators and prosecute them.
