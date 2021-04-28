David Beriain, a Spanish journalist, was killed on April 27 near Pama Reserve, in the eastern part of Burkina Faso, while accompanying a anti-poaching patrol of soldiers, rangers, and reporters. Authorities confirmed the assassination of the two reporters and said that no group had yet claimed responsibility for the killings.
