Mandatory pre-registration

All participants must be pre-registered for the Congress. This will help us:

prepare name badges for all in-person attendees (admission requirement)

provide international guests travelling from countries not on this list (Appendix 1) with a letter confirming their participation. It is advised to have this letter with you when travelling as, together with your event ticket, as it proves this is a business trip.

track attendance and ensure rapid contact tracing in case of infections.



Tickets available here. Registration closes on Monday, September 13 at 12 noon CET. Please note that the sessions on September 16 morning and afternoon are full, but we still have availability for the Awards Ceremony on September 16 evening and all day on September 17.

On-site registration will not be possible.

If you are already registered, but can’t find your pass, please let us know and we will re-issue your ticket.

Please make sure you have your tickets with you to present at the registration desk (printed or electronic ticket saved on your mobile phone, or other device).

All tickets are personalised and not transferable in order to enable the organizer to carry out rapid contact tracing in case of infections.

Please arrive early to allow sufficient time for the admission and registration procedures (at least 20 minutes before the session you plan to attend in person).

Should admission to the event become impossible (or limited) due to official measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ticket fee will be refunded upon proof of purchase.

Admission to the Congress

(Check-in at the registration desk)

According to regulations issued by the Austrian Ministry of Health, only persons who have been vaccinated, tested negative or have recovered from COVID-19 will be allowed to attend the Congress in person (so-called “3G” rule).

Vaccinated, Tested, Recovered (or in German “3G” Rule – geimpft, getestet, genesen)

The 3G rule applies to all World Congress venues, including the evening events, as well as to hotels, restaurants and bars.

In order to speed up the admission process, visitors are kindly asked to use the Green Pass with QR code, whenever possible. Of course, the following documents are also valid:

Vaccinated persons: vaccine card, yellow WHO vaccine certificate or medical certificate

Only vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be considered valid: Biontech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson. A full vaccination is valid for a total of 270 days (nine months) from the day you received your 2nd dose. In case of single dose vaccines (Johnson & Johnson), vaccination is valid from the 22nd day after the vaccination for a total of nine months.



Tested persons require a valid negative COVID-19 test certificate

Antigen tests may not be older than 24 hours.

PCR tests may not be older than 48 hours.

A self-performed rapid antigen test is not valid.

Recovered persons who were infected in the past 6 months can prove this by submitting a medical confirmation or the official quarantine notice.

We recommend all participants to get PCR tests upon arrival in Vienna, including those who are vaccinated, as an additional precaution. The city of Vienna offers free PCR testing possibilities and the IPI staff will provide support to Congress participants.



NOTE FOR INTERNATIONAL PARTICIPANTS:

If you need testing upon arrival, during the Congress or ahead of your departure – please let us know!

If you want us to help you arrange your COVID-19 test, please send an email to cklint@ipi.media (Subject: Testing at IPIWoCo) with the following information:



Full name (as on your ticket)

Date of birth

Mobile phone number, where you will receive your access code

Email address

Hotel/place where you are staying in Vienna (full address)

Privacy policy

IPI is not collecting participants’ health information. Proof of vaccination/ testing / recovery needs to be presented at the entry / registration desk and will not be saved or stored by the organizer in any form.

In case of an infection among World Congress participants, the organizers are legally required to provide the participant’s phone number and email (provided when registering for the event) to the authorities. Should this be the case, we will inform you immediately.

Hygiene recommendations

Wearing masks is currently not mandatory at World Congress venues or any other venue where participants’ immunity status is checked at the entrance. However, we strongly encourage participants to wear masks on arrival at the venue, and in the registration area.

Should there be any change to this rule by the time the World Congress starts, we will inform participants and provide masks if needed.

For maximum protection and hygiene, prevention supplies (hand sanitizer and face masks) will also be available at all the venues.

Currently, there is no legal minimum distancing requirement. However, wherever possible, make sure you keep sufficient distance from other participants, especially in small areas, such as restrooms, lifts, etc.

Should you have symptoms typical of COVID-19, we ask that you refrain from attending the event and inform IPI immediately.

Entry requirements for Austria

Please check this website for the latest COVID-19 travel requirements for Austria.

If traveling by air, please make sure you check requirements for any stops for connecting flights, as well as if your airline requires any health information, testing, or other documents.

Contact person

Your COVID-19 contact person at the International Press Institute (IPI)



Christiane Klint | International Press Institute (IPI)

E: cklint[at]ipi.media

T: +43 1 512 90 11

M: +43 676 950 57 41