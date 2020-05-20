The European Foundation for Democracy, in cooperation with the International Press Institute (IPI) and the U.S. Mission to the European Union, cordially invites you to an online discussion with

Barbara Trionfi, Executive Director, International Press Institute

Nadezhda Azhgihina, Journalist and Director of PEN Moscow

Bojan Pancevski, Germany Correspondent, Wall Street Journal

While the COVID-19 crisis has further amplified the magnitude of the disinformation phenomenon worldwide, liberal democracies need to identify tools and mechanisms that can support effective remedies. This webinar will explore how the promotion of independent, critical, pluralistic and professional journalism can represent a remedy against disinformation by providing sound and fact-based information.