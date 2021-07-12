The International Press Institute and the African Commission Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) have organized a webinar to create awareness about the challenges that African media organizations and journalists are  facing in covering the COVID-19 pandemic on the continent and to mobilize support for knowledge exchange between journalists from across the globe to build the capacity of African journalists to report about the public health crisis.

Moderated by:
John Yearwood, Global News Editor, Politico

Speakers:

Khadija Patel, Vice chair, IPI Executive Board

Diane Uwimana, Journalist, Burundi

Fasika  Tadesse, Journalist, Ethiopia

Erik Charas, Founder of @Verdade, Mozambique