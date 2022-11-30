The IPI global network for press freedom strongly condemns the killing of journalist Wilder Alfredo Córdoba in Colombia on November 28, 2022. We call upon the authorities to investigate the murder and bring the perpetrators to justice.

A well-known journalist, Córdoba was fatally shot by unknown perpetrators in La Unión, Nariño department, in southwestern Colombia. According to news reports, Córdoba was driving his motorcycle when gunmen, also on motorcycle, shot him multiple times. Further circumstances regarding the killing have not yet been established.

Córdoba was the director of the local channel La Unión TV and was known for his reporting of the challenges in the town of La Unión. He frequently posted reports on ongoing issues in the area to his Facebook page, particularly related to crime.

“IPI condemns the killing of Wilder Alfredo Córdoba and we call on Colombian authorities to carry out a swift, independent, and thorough investigation to establish the motive behind the killing and hold the perpetrators accountable”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “Colombian journalists are operating in an incredibly dangerous environment, and greater measures must be taken to ensure their safety. The growing violence against the press we are witnessing is deeply troubling.”

Córdoba is the fourth journalist to have been murdered in the last three months in Colombia. In late August, Leiner Montero and Dilia Contreras were murdered, and journalist Rafael Emiro Moreno was gunned down and killed in October, IPI reported.