Christoff Griffith, a photographer working with The Nation newspaper, which is part of the One Caribbean Media (OCM) group, was brutally murdered in St Michael, Barbados, on June 22, when he rushed to a crime scene to take photos. He arrived ahead of the police and was attacked by unidentified men, who had earlier murdered another person. The incident took place at the abandoned residence of the Anglican Bishop of St Michael. Police are investigating the case.
