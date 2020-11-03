Chris David, a reporter of Catholic-run Radio Paraclete was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gbarnga town of the Bong County in Liberia on Thursday Oct 29. The police confirmed that David was shot dead and his death was not an accident. The case is being investigated.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- IPI condemns re-arrest of Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono November 4, 2020
- 40 countries urge stronger fight against impunity November 3, 2020
- In Ungarn ist die DSGVO die neue Waffe gegen unabhängige Medien November 3, 2020
- In Hungary, GDPR is the new weapon against independent media November 3, 2020
- Egypt photojournalist disappears in custody October 30, 2020
- Opinion: Should we be afraid of Kellner’s takeover of Nova? October 30, 2020
- COVID-19-Pandemie trägt zu Ungarns Transparenzproblemen bei October 30, 2020
- As violence escalates in Poland, journalists come under attack October 30, 2020